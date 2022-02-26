Dipentene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Dipentene market was valued at 1101.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1308.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dipentene include Neuchem Inc., Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, S.C.Terpena S.R.L., Aopharm Group, DC Chemicals, Struchem Co., Ltd., Rosewachem Co., Ltd, Conier Chem & Pharma Limited and Triveni Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dipentene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dipentene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dipentene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural

Synthetic

Global Dipentene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dipentene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Care

Electronics

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Global Dipentene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dipentene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dipentene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dipentene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dipentene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dipentene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Neuchem Inc.

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

S.C.Terpena S.R.L.

Aopharm Group

DC Chemicals

Struchem Co., Ltd.

Rosewachem Co., Ltd

Conier Chem & Pharma Limited

Triveni Chemicals

Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP

Pfaltz & Bauer

Sunny Rosin Co. Ltd.

Mehta Oil Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dipentene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dipentene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dipentene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dipentene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dipentene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dipentene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dipentene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dipentene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dipentene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dipentene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dipentene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dipentene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dipentene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dipentene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dipentene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dipentene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dipentene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Natural

4.1.3 Synthetic

4.2 By Type – Global Dipentene Revenue & Forecasts

