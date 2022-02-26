Modified Rosin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Modified Rosin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydrogenated Rosin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Modified Rosin include Royal Dutch Shell, Evonik Industries, Kraton Corporation, Eastman, Polimeros Sinteticos, Lawter, Foreverest, Arakawa Chemical Industries and Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Modified Rosin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Modified Rosin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Modified Rosin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydrogenated Rosin

Disproportionated Rosin

Polymerized Rosin

Acrylic Modified Rosin

Other

Global Modified Rosin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Modified Rosin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fresh-Keeping Agent

Water Based Ink

Coatings & Paints

Other

Global Modified Rosin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Modified Rosin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Modified Rosin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Modified Rosin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Modified Rosin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Modified Rosin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Royal Dutch Shell

Evonik Industries

Kraton Corporation

Eastman

Polimeros Sinteticos

Lawter

Foreverest

Arakawa Chemical Industries

Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Modified Rosin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Modified Rosin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Modified Rosin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Modified Rosin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Modified Rosin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Modified Rosin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Modified Rosin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Modified Rosin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Modified Rosin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Modified Rosin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Modified Rosin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Modified Rosin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Modified Rosin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modified Rosin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Modified Rosin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modified Rosin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Modified Rosin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Hydrogenated Rosin

