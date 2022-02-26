Modified Rosin Resins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Modified Rosin Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Maleic Modified Rosin Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Modified Rosin Resins include Eastman, Lawter, Aal Chem, Hindustan Resins & Terpenes, International Speciality Chemicals, SEIKO PMC CORPORATION, Teckrez and Deqing Jiyuan Synthetic Resin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Modified Rosin Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Modified Rosin Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Modified Rosin Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Maleic Modified Rosin Resins

Fumaric Modified Rosin Resins

Phenolic Modified Rosin Resins

Global Modified Rosin Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Modified Rosin Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Based Inks

Paper Coatings

Adhesives

Paints

Other

Global Modified Rosin Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Modified Rosin Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Modified Rosin Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Modified Rosin Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Modified Rosin Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Modified Rosin Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman

Lawter

Aal Chem

Hindustan Resins & Terpenes

International Speciality Chemicals

SEIKO PMC CORPORATION

Teckrez

Deqing Jiyuan Synthetic Resin

