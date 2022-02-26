Modified Rosin Resins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Modified Rosin Resins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Modified Rosin Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Maleic Modified Rosin Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Modified Rosin Resins include Eastman, Lawter, Aal Chem, Hindustan Resins & Terpenes, International Speciality Chemicals, SEIKO PMC CORPORATION, Teckrez and Deqing Jiyuan Synthetic Resin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Modified Rosin Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Modified Rosin Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Modified Rosin Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Maleic Modified Rosin Resins
- Fumaric Modified Rosin Resins
- Phenolic Modified Rosin Resins
Global Modified Rosin Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Modified Rosin Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Water Based Inks
- Paper Coatings
- Adhesives
- Paints
- Other
Global Modified Rosin Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Modified Rosin Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Modified Rosin Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Modified Rosin Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Modified Rosin Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Modified Rosin Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Eastman
- Lawter
- Aal Chem
- Hindustan Resins & Terpenes
- International Speciality Chemicals
- SEIKO PMC CORPORATION
- Teckrez
- Deqing Jiyuan Synthetic Resin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Modified Rosin Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Modified Rosin Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Modified Rosin Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Modified Rosin Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Modified Rosin Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Modified Rosin Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Modified Rosin Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Modified Rosin Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Modified Rosin Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Modified Rosin Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Modified Rosin Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Modified Rosin Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Modified Rosin Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modified Rosin Resins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Modified Rosin Resins Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modified Rosin Resins Companies
4 Sights by Product
