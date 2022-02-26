Terpene Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Terpene Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Terpene Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Terpene Resin include Yasuhara Chemical, Baolin Chemical Industry, HWALONG, BOC Sciences, Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd., Qinmu Fine Chemical Co.,Ltd., Zhejiang J&C Biological Technology Co.,Limited and Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Terpene Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Terpene Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Terpene Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Liquid Type
- Solid Type
Global Terpene Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Terpene Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Rubber, Adhesive
- Hot Melting Coating
- Superior Printing Ink
- Chewing Gum
- Other
Global Terpene Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Terpene Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Terpene Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Terpene Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Terpene Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Terpene Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Yasuhara Chemical
- Baolin Chemical Industry
- HWALONG
- BOC Sciences
- Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Qinmu Fine Chemical Co.,Ltd.
- Zhejiang J&C Biological Technology Co.,Limited
- Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Terpene Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Terpene Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Terpene Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Terpene Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Terpene Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Terpene Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Terpene Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Terpene Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Terpene Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Terpene Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Terpene Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Terpene Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Terpene Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Terpene Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Terpene Resin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Terpene Resin Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Terpene Resin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Liquid Type
4.1.3 Solid Type
