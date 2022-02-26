Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Type I Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) include Angene International Limited, Conier Chem & Pharma Limited, Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd., Neostar United Industrial Co., Ltd., Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Advanced Technology & Industrial Co., Ltd., Hangzhou FandaChem Co.,Ltd and Yick-Vic Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (HK) Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Type I

Type II

Global Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Care

Cosmetics

Global Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Angene International Limited

Conier Chem & Pharma Limited

Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd.

Neostar United Industrial Co., Ltd.

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Advanced Technology & Industrial Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou FandaChem Co.,Ltd

Yick-Vic Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (HK) Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Triethylene Glycol Rosinate (CAS: 8050-25-7) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

