Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Shape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) include Eastman, Neostar United Industrial Co., Ltd., Suzhou Health Chemicals Co., Ltd., Yick-Vic Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (HK) Ltd., Hangzhou Dayangchem Co.Limited, Hangzhou FandaChem Co.,Ltd, Angene International Limited and Zhoushan Hikong Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Liquid Shape
- Cream Shape
Global Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Personal Care
- Cosmetics
- Industrial
Global Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Eastman
- Neostar United Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Suzhou Health Chemicals Co., Ltd.
- Yick-Vic Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (HK) Ltd.
- Hangzhou Dayangchem Co.Limited
- Hangzhou FandaChem Co.,Ltd
- Angene International Limited
- Zhoushan Hikong Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Triethylene Glycol Hydrogenated Rosinate (CAS: 68648-53-3) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
