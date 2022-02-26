Nylon Monofilament Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon Monofilament in global, including the following market information:

Global Nylon Monofilament Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nylon Monofilament Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meter)

Global top five Nylon Monofilament companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nylon Monofilament market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nylon 6 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nylon Monofilament include Hinafil India, Ashley Polymers, Engineered Monofilaments, Superfil Products, Toray Monofilament, Perlon Monofil GmbH, Wenzhou Ruichang Special Monofilament Factory, Luftkin Enterprise and Ningbo Judin Special Monofilament. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nylon Monofilament manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nylon Monofilament Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Nylon Monofilament Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nylon 6

Nylon 66

Global Nylon Monofilament Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Nylon Monofilament Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fishing Nets

Medical

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Nylon Monofilament Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Nylon Monofilament Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nylon Monofilament revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nylon Monofilament revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nylon Monofilament sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)

Key companies Nylon Monofilament sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hinafil India

Ashley Polymers

Engineered Monofilaments

Superfil Products

Toray Monofilament

Perlon Monofil GmbH

Wenzhou Ruichang Special Monofilament Factory

Luftkin Enterprise

Ningbo Judin Special Monofilament

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nylon Monofilament Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nylon Monofilament Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nylon Monofilament Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nylon Monofilament Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nylon Monofilament Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nylon Monofilament Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nylon Monofilament Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nylon Monofilament Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nylon Monofilament Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nylon Monofilament Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nylon Monofilament Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nylon Monofilament Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nylon Monofilament Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon Monofilament Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nylon Monofilament Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon Monofilament Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

