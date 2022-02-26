Anticorrosive Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anticorrosive Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global Anticorrosive Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anticorrosive Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Anticorrosive Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anticorrosive Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent-borne Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anticorrosive Coating include Nipponpaint, HEMPEL, JOTUN, PPG, ALESCO, Sherwin Williams, CMP, Valspar and YUXIANG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anticorrosive Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anticorrosive Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anticorrosive Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solvent-borne Coating

Water-borne Coating

Global Anticorrosive Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anticorrosive Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Emerging Marine Engineering

Modern transportation

Energy industry

Large Industrial Enterprises

Other

Global Anticorrosive Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anticorrosive Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anticorrosive Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anticorrosive Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anticorrosive Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Anticorrosive Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nipponpaint

HEMPEL

JOTUN

PPG

ALESCO

Sherwin Williams

CMP

Valspar

YUXIANG

JIREN

SURISE

Lanling

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anticorrosive Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anticorrosive Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anticorrosive Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anticorrosive Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anticorrosive Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anticorrosive Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anticorrosive Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anticorrosive Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anticorrosive Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anticorrosive Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anticorrosive Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anticorrosive Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anticorrosive Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anticorrosive Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anticorrosive Coating Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anticorrosive Coating Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

