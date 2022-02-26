Sound Absorbing Board Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sound Absorbing Board in global, including the following market information:

Global Sound Absorbing Board Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sound Absorbing Board Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Sound Absorbing Board companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sound Absorbing Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acoustic Fiberglass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sound Absorbing Board include Beiyang, Tiange Acoustic, Suzhou Joyo Meihua Acoustic Material, Foshan Tiange Science And Technology, Guangzhou Qinsound Building Material, Shanghai Colorbo Industrial, Huamei Energy-saving Technology and Beijing Tonglanhai Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sound Absorbing Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sound Absorbing Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Sound Absorbing Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acoustic Fiberglass

Acoustic Foam

Acoustic Partitions

Other Foams

Global Sound Absorbing Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Sound Absorbing Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Sound Absorbing Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Sound Absorbing Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sound Absorbing Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sound Absorbing Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sound Absorbing Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Sound Absorbing Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Beiyang

Tiange Acoustic

Suzhou Joyo Meihua Acoustic Material

Foshan Tiange Science And Technology

Guangzhou Qinsound Building Material

Shanghai Colorbo Industrial

Huamei Energy-saving Technology

Beijing Tonglanhai Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sound Absorbing Board Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sound Absorbing Board Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sound Absorbing Board Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sound Absorbing Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sound Absorbing Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sound Absorbing Board Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sound Absorbing Board Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sound Absorbing Board Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sound Absorbing Board Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sound Absorbing Board Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sound Absorbing Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sound Absorbing Board Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sound Absorbing Board Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sound Absorbing Board Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sound Absorbing Board Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sound Absorbing Board Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

