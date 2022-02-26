LV/MV Switchgear Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

LV/MV Switchgears are a complete set of switchgears and control equipments used for Medium Voltage (3.6?40.5kV). It acts as a power center and a main power distribution unit. Mainly used for power lines, the main electrical equipment control, monitoring, measurement and protection. Often set in the substation, power distribution room, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of LV/MV Switchgear in global, including the following market information:

Global LV/MV Switchgear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global LV/MV Switchgear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five LV/MV Switchgear companies in 2021 (%)

The global LV/MV Switchgear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Air Insulated Switchgears Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of LV/MV Switchgear include ABB, Siemens, Eaton, Schneider Electric, GE Industrial, Toshiba, Hitachi, CHINT and Mitsubishi Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the LV/MV Switchgear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global LV/MV Switchgear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global LV/MV Switchgear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Air Insulated Switchgears

Gas Insulated Switchgears

Others

Global LV/MV Switchgear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global LV/MV Switchgear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Utility Installations

Global LV/MV Switchgear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global LV/MV Switchgear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies LV/MV Switchgear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies LV/MV Switchgear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies LV/MV Switchgear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies LV/MV Switchgear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Siemens

Eaton

Schneider Electric

GE Industrial

Toshiba

Hitachi

CHINT

Mitsubishi Electric

Lucy Electric

Fuji Electric

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

BOER

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Efacec

Nissin Electric

Dual-ADE

Powell Industries

Henan Senyuan Electric

Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems

Huatech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 LV/MV Switchgear Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global LV/MV Switchgear Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global LV/MV Switchgear Overall Market Size

2.1 Global LV/MV Switchgear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global LV/MV Switchgear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global LV/MV Switchgear Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top LV/MV Switchgear Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global LV/MV Switchgear Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global LV/MV Switchgear Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global LV/MV Switchgear Sales by Companies

3.5 Global LV/MV Switchgear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LV/MV Switchgear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers LV/MV Switchgear Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LV/MV Switchgear Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 LV/MV Switchgear Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LV/MV Switchgear Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global LV/MV Switchgear Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

