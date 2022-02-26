Cylinder Valves Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cylinder Valve is a valve to control flow of the actuating fluid into or out of a hydraulic or pneumatic cylinder

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cylinder Valves in global, including the following market information:

Global Cylinder Valves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cylinder Valves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cylinder Valves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cylinder Valves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Safety Valves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cylinder Valves include Orson Holdings, Mauria Udyog Ltd., Batra Associates Ltd., GCE Group, Repkon, Rotarex, Bhiwadi Cylinders Pvt. Ltd, Cavagna Group S.p.A and Kosan Creations. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cylinder Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cylinder Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cylinder Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Safety Valves

Self-closing Valves

Forklift Valves

Refrigerant Valves

Quick-on Valves

Global Cylinder Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cylinder Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industries

Automotive

Kitchen and Domestic Use

Global Cylinder Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cylinder Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cylinder Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cylinder Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cylinder Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cylinder Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Orson Holdings

Mauria Udyog Ltd.

Batra Associates Ltd.

GCE Group

Repkon

Rotarex

Bhiwadi Cylinders Pvt. Ltd

Cavagna Group S.p.A

Kosan Creations

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cylinder Valves Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cylinder Valves Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cylinder Valves Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cylinder Valves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cylinder Valves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cylinder Valves Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cylinder Valves Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cylinder Valves Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cylinder Valves Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cylinder Valves Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cylinder Valves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cylinder Valves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cylinder Valves Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cylinder Valves Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cylinder Valves Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cylinder Valves Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cylinder Valves Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

