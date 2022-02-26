Medical Gas Cylinders Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

CNG Tank/Cylinder is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels.

CNG Tank/Cylinder is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-medical-gas-cylinders-2022-2028-88

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Gas Cylinders in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Gas Cylinders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Gas Cylinders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Gas Cylinders companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Gas Cylinders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Medical Oxygen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Gas Cylinders include Sinomatech, Worthington Industries, Luxfer Group, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Rama Cylinders, Faber Industrie, Praxair Technologies, CIMC ENRIC and Lianzhong Composites, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Gas Cylinders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Gas Cylinders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Gas Cylinders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Medical Oxygen

Medical Nitrous Oxide

Medical Air

Medical Helium

Others

Global Medical Gas Cylinders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Gas Cylinders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals(Labs & Clinics)

Home Healthcare

Universities/Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Global Medical Gas Cylinders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Gas Cylinders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Gas Cylinders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Gas Cylinders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Gas Cylinders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Gas Cylinders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sinomatech

Worthington Industries

Luxfer Group

Everest Kanto Cylinders

Rama Cylinders

Faber Industrie

Praxair Technologies

CIMC ENRIC

Lianzhong Composites

Avanco Group

Ullit

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-medical-gas-cylinders-2022-2028-88

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Gas Cylinders Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Gas Cylinders Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Gas Cylinders Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Gas Cylinders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Gas Cylinders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Gas Cylinders Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Gas Cylinders Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Gas Cylinders Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Gas Cylinders Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Gas Cylinders Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Gas Cylinders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Gas Cylinders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Gas Cylinders Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Gas Cylinders Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Gas Cylinders Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Gas Cylinders Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Medical Device Pneumatic Cylinders Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Medical Gas Cylinders Market Research Report 2021-2025

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Oxygen Cylinders Sales Market Report 2021

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Sales Market Report 2021