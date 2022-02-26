Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

CNG Tank/Cylinder is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels.

CNG Tank/Cylinder is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels.

The CNG Tank/Cylinder industry is not highly concentrated, there are more than one hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. Limited refueling infrastructures, and higher prices of composite cylinders, are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the CNG tanks/cylinders. Rising price of raw materials such as metals, glass fiber, carbon fiber, and other components used in manufacturing of CNG tanks/cylinders are the few challenges inhibiting the growth of the CNG tanks/cylinders market.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-vehicle-cng-tank-2022-2028-34

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) in global, including the following market information:

Global Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Type 1 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) include Sinomatech, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Worthington Industries, Luxfer Group, Hexagon Composites, Beijing Tianhai Industry, Rama Cylinders, Quantum Technologies and Faber Industrie, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Type 4

Others

Global Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sinomatech

Everest Kanto Cylinders

Worthington Industries

Luxfer Group

Hexagon Composites

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Rama Cylinders

Quantum Technologies

Faber Industrie

Praxair Technologies

CIMC ENRIC

Lianzhong Composites

Avanco Group

Ullit

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-vehicle-cng-tank-2022-2028-34

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle CNG Tank(CNG Cylinder) Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

2022-2027 Global and Regional Vehicle Fuel Tank Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Vehicle Fuel Tank Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028