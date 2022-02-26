Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades in global, including the following market information:
- Global Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades companies in 2021 (%)
The global Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades market was valued at 2691.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2189 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Resin for Hand Paste Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades include Hansen chemical, Dow, Huntsman, Swancor Wind Power, BASF, Gurit, Aditya Birla, Hui Bo New Materials and Bohui Synthetic Resin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Epoxy Resin for Hand Paste Process
- Epoxy Resin for RTM Process
- Epoxy Resin for Prepreg Molding Process
- Others
Global Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Onshore
- Offshore
Global Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hansen chemical
- Dow
- Huntsman
- Swancor Wind Power
- BASF
- Gurit
- Aditya Birla
- Hui Bo New Materials
- Bohui Synthetic Resin
- Dongqi Resin
- Hongchang Electronic Material
- Sirgel Special Resin
- Baling Petrochemical Company
- Jiafa Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Special Epoxy Resins for Wind-power Blades Product Type
