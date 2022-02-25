Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium Ethyl Xanthate, segment analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$73.6 Million by the end of the analysis period 2027

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) include Sellwell (Group) Flotation Reagents Factory, S.N Industries, Florrea (Shenyang FLORREA Chemicals Co., Ltd), Rao A. Group of Companies, Sure Chemical, Qingdao Ruchang Mining Chemical Co., Ltd, ZIBO AOTAI CHEMICAL CO.,LIMITED., Baijin Chemical Group and Union-Chem Crop Protection Technology (Shanghai) Co, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Other

Global Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rubber Industry

Pharma Industry

Mining Industry

Others

Global Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sellwell (Group) Flotation Reagents Factory

S.N Industries

Florrea (Shenyang FLORREA Chemicals Co., Ltd)

Rao A. Group of Companies

Sure Chemical

Qingdao Ruchang Mining Chemical Co., Ltd

ZIBO AOTAI CHEMICAL CO.,LIMITED.

Baijin Chemical Group

Union-Chem Crop Protection Technology (Shanghai) Co

Cuprichem Limited

China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group Co., Ltd.

NOACH Chemical Limited

Hainan Zhongxin Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX) (CAS 140-93-2) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

