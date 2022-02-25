February 25, 2022

Kanamycin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Kanamycin A, often referred to simply as kanamycin, is an antibiotic used to treat severe bacterial infections and tuberculosis. It is not a first line treatment. It is used by mouth, injection into a vein, or injection into a muscle. Kanamycin is recommended for short-term use only, usually from 7 to 10 days. As with most antibiotics, it is ineffective in viral infections.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Kanamycin in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Kanamycin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Kanamycin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
  • Global top five Kanamycin companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Kanamycin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Injection Kanamycin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Kanamycin include Thermo Fisher, Sigma-Aldrich, HiMedia, Atlanta Biologicals, Takara, PromoCell, Zenbio and Abcam, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Kanamycin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global Kanamycin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Kanamycin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Injection Kanamycin
  • Solution Kanamycin

 

Global Kanamycin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Kanamycin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Medical
  • Santific Research
  • Other

 

Global Kanamycin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Kanamycin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Kanamycin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Kanamycin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Kanamycin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Kanamycin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Thermo Fisher
  • Sigma-Aldrich
  • HiMedia
  • Atlanta Biologicals
  • Takara
  • PromoCell
  • Zenbio
  • Abcam

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Kanamycin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Kanamycin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Kanamycin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Kanamycin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Kanamycin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Kanamycin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Kanamycin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Kanamycin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Kanamycin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Kanamycin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Kanamycin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Kanamycin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Kanamycin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kanamycin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Kanamycin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kanamycin Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Kanamycin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Injection Kanamycin
4.1.3 Solution Kanamycin
4.2 By Type – Global Kanamycin Revenue & Forecasts

