Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Portland cement is the most common type of cement in general use around the world as a basic ingredient of concrete, mortar, stucco, and non-specialty grout. It was developed from other types of hydraulic lime in England in the mid 19th century, and usually originates from limestone. It is a fine powder, produced by heating limestone and clay minerals in a kiln to form clinker, grinding the clinker, and adding 2 to 3 percent of gypsum. Several types of Portland cement are available. The most common, called ordinary Portland cement (OPC), is grey in colour, but white Portland cement is also available. Its name is derived from its similarity to Portland stone which was quarried on the Isle of Portland in Dorset, England.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) in global, including the following market information:

Global Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gray Portland Cement Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) include LafargeHolcim, Cemex, Heidelberg, Italcementi, Anhui Conch Cement, China Resources Cement Holdings, CNBM, Taiwan Cement and Veeco/CNT Cement, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gray Portland Cement

White Portland Cement

Global Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Non-residential

Infrastructure

Global Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LafargeHolcim

Cemex

Heidelberg

Italcementi

Anhui Conch Cement

China Resources Cement Holdings

CNBM

Taiwan Cement

Veeco/CNT Cement

West China Cement

Taiheiyo Cement

China Tianrui Group Cement

Dalmia Bharat

Lucky Cement

Colacem

Buzzi Unicem

Ube Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ordinary Portland Cement(OPC) Companies

