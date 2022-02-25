Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Calcined anthracite refers to the anthracite which is calcined at high temperature, which retains its excellent grain stability and its good physical properties.

Anthracite is the main raw materials. Calcined Anthracite includes electrically calcined anthracite and gas calcined anthracite.

Calcined Anthracite is often applied in steel industry, carbon products and water treatment, of which steel industry occupies the largest share.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/128109/global-electrically-calcined-anthracite-market-2022-2028-765

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) in global, including the following market information:

Global Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gas Calcined Anthracite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) include Elkem, Rheinfelden Carbon, Asbury Carbons, Rheinbraun Brennstoff GmbH, Resorbent, Devenergy, Wanboda Carbons & Graphite, China Coal Ningxia Carbon Additive Factory and IVY-Carbon Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gas Calcined Anthracite

Electrically Calcined Anthracite

Global Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Steel Industry

Carbon Products

Other

Global Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Elkem

Rheinfelden Carbon

Asbury Carbons

Rheinbraun Brennstoff GmbH

Resorbent

Devenergy

Wanboda Carbons & Graphite

China Coal Ningxia Carbon Additive Factory

IVY-Carbon Products

Ningxia Huihong

Carbon Valley

TIH Group

Hongrong

Xinhuida

Zhixin

Dongsheng

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/128109/global-electrically-calcined-anthracite-market-2022-2028-765

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrically Calcined Anthracite(ECA) Product Type

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/