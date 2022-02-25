Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Multi-wall carbon nanotubes are the largest product segment, accounting for more than 92% share of the global carbon nanotubes market in 2015. Multi-wall carbon nanotubes consist of multiple layers of graphite/carbon that are superimposed and rolled one over the other to form a cylindrical and tubular structure.

However, a number of issues, including high costs, inconsistent quality across the supply chain, dispersion and compatibility with matrix materials, and toxicology still need to be addressed. Once these issues are resolved, growth in global CNTs demand is expected to accelerate in the next five years.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-walled Nanotubes(SWNTs) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials include Unidym, Nanocyl, Cnano, canatu, nanointegris, Toray, Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co. Ltd, Foxconn and Hanao Co., Ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-walled Nanotubes(SWNTs)

Double-walled Nanotubes

Multi-walled Nanotubes(MWNTs)

Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics & Semiconductors

Advanced Materials

Chemical & Polymers

Batteries & Capacitors

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Medical

Others

Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Unidym

Nanocyl

Cnano

canatu

nanointegris

Toray

Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co. Ltd

Foxconn

Hanao Co., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Materials Players in Global Market

