Continuous Fiber Composites Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Continuous fiber composites are a new material that offer superior combination of lightweight and stiffness. They are also are also freely formable, easy to process and recyclable.

Due to their properties, such as lightweight, stiffness, etc., continuous fiber composites have become popular in many fields, such as automotive industry, aerospace, military, electronics and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Continuous Fiber Composites in global, including the following market information:

Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Continuous Fiber Composites companies in 2021 (%)

The global Continuous Fiber Composites market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Fiber Type Composites Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Continuous Fiber Composites include LANXESS, TenCate, Celanese, Polystrand, Aonix, AXIA Materials, Tri-Mack, Lingol and Guangzhou Kingfa Carbon Fiber, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Continuous Fiber Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Fiber Type Composites

Glass Fiber Type Composites

Aramid Fiber Type Composites

Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Sporting Goods

Others

Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Continuous Fiber Composites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Continuous Fiber Composites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Continuous Fiber Composites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Continuous Fiber Composites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LANXESS

TenCate

Celanese

Polystrand

Aonix

AXIA Materials

Tri-Mack

Lingol

Guangzhou Kingfa Carbon Fiber

Ningbo Huaye Material Technology

Zhejiang Double Fish Plastics

QIYI Tech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Continuous Fiber Composites Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Continuous Fiber Composites Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Continuous Fiber Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Continuous Fiber Composites Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Continuous Fiber Composites Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Continuous Fiber Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Continuous Fiber Composites Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Continuous Fiber Composites Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Continuous Fiber Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Continuous Fiber Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Continuous Fiber Composites Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Continuous Fiber Composites Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Continuous Fiber Composites Companies

