Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bovine Newborn Calf Serum is the most widely used growth supplement for cell culture media because of its high content of embryonic growth promoting factors. When used at appropriate concentrations it supplies many defined and undefined components that have been shown to satisfy specific metabolic requirements for the culture of cells.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bovine Newborn Calf Serum in global, including the following market information:

Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Bovine Newborn Calf Serum companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

USA-sourced Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bovine Newborn Calf Serum include Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher, GE Healthcare, Sigma-Aldrich, Merck, Moregate BioTech, Gemini, Atlanta Biologicals and Tissue Culture Biologicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bovine Newborn Calf Serum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

USA-sourced

South America-sourced

Australia-sourced

Others

Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Scientific Research

Industrial Production

Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bovine Newborn Calf Serum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bovine Newborn Calf Serum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bovine Newborn Calf Serum sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Bovine Newborn Calf Serum sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Life Technologies

Thermo Fisher

GE Healthcare

Sigma-Aldrich

Merck

Moregate BioTech

Gemini

Atlanta Biologicals

Tissue Culture Biologicals

Bovogen

Biowest

Internegocios

RMBIO

Biological Industries

PAN-Biotech

VWR

Corning

Animal Technologies

Serana

WISENT

Peak Serum

Seroxlab

NorthBio

Bio Nutrientes Brasil

Lanzhou Minhai

Zhejiang Tianhang Biotechnology

ExCell Bio

Jin Yuan Kang

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Companies

