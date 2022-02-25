Location Awareness Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Location awareness refers to devices that can passively or actively determine their location. Navigational instruments provide location coordinates for vessels and vehicles. Surveying equipment identifies location with respect to a well-known locationa wireless communications device. Network location awareness (NLA) describes the location of a node in a network.

The term applies to navigating, real-time locating and positioning support with global, regional or local scope. The term has been applied to traffic, logistics, business administration and leisure applications. Location awareness is supported by navigation systems, positioning systems and/or locating services.

Location awareness without the active participation of the device is known as non-cooperative locating or detection.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-location-awareness-service-2022-2028-85

This report contains market size and forecasts of Location Awareness Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Location Awareness Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Location Awareness Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Real-time Locating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Location Awareness Service include IBM, Microsoftn, Cisco Systems, HP Enterprise Company, Google, Oracle, SAP SE and SAS Institute Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Location Awareness Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Location Awareness Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Location Awareness Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Real-time Locating

Fuzzy Locating

Global Location Awareness Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Location Awareness Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Navigation

Surveying

Business Process

Warehouse and Routing

Consumer

Global Location Awareness Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Location Awareness Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Location Awareness Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Location Awareness Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Microsoftn

Cisco Systems

HP Enterprise Company

Google

Oracle

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-location-awareness-service-2022-2028-85

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Location Awareness Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Location Awareness Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Location Awareness Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Location Awareness Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Location Awareness Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Location Awareness Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Location Awareness Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Location Awareness Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Location Awareness Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Location Awareness Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Location Awareness Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Location Awareness Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Location Awareness Service Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Location Awareness Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and United States Location Awareness Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Location Awareness Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Location Awareness Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026