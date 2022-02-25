Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Masterbatches Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Multi-wall carbon nanotubes are the largest product segment, accounting for more than 92% share of the global carbon nanotubes market in 2015. Multi-wall carbon nanotubes consist of multiple layers of graphite/carbon that are superimposed and rolled one over the other to form a cylindrical and tubular structure.

However, a number of issues, including high costs, inconsistent quality across the supply chain, dispersion and compatibility with matrix materials, and toxicology still need to be addressed. Once these issues are resolved, growth in global CNTs demand is expected to accelerate in the next five years.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Masterbatches in global, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Masterbatches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Masterbatches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Masterbatches companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Masterbatches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-walled Nanotubes(SWNTs) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Masterbatches include Unidym, Nanocyl, Cnano, canatu, nanointegris, Toray, Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co. Ltd, Foxconn and Hanao Co., Ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Masterbatches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Masterbatches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Masterbatches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-walled Nanotubes(SWNTs)

Double-walled Nanotubes

Multi-walled Nanotubes(MWNTs)

Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Masterbatches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Masterbatches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics & Semiconductors

Advanced Materials

Chemical & Polymers

Batteries & Capacitors

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Medical

Others

Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Masterbatches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Masterbatches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Masterbatches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Masterbatches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Masterbatches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Carbon Nanotube(CNT) Masterbatches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Unidym

Nanocyl

Cnano

canatu

nanointegris

Toray

Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co. Ltd

Foxconn

Hanao Co., Ltd

