Rubber Chemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rubber chemicals are chemicals used in the production, processing and transportation of rubber, including Accelerator, Vulcanizing Agent, Activator, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rubber Chemicals in global, including the following market information:
- Global Rubber Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Rubber Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Rubber Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rubber Chemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Accelerator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rubber Chemicals include Akrochem Corporation, Chemours, Lanxess, Eastman, Agrofert, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Arkema, Kemai Chemical and Sunsine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rubber Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rubber Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Rubber Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Accelerator
- Vulcanizing Agent
- Activator
- Other
Global Rubber Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Rubber Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Medical
- Industrial
- Consumer Goods
- Other
Global Rubber Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Rubber Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Rubber Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Rubber Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Rubber Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Rubber Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Akrochem Corporation
- Chemours
- Lanxess
- Eastman
- Agrofert
- KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL
- Arkema
- Kemai Chemical
- Sunsine
- Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical
- Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology
- Puyang Willing Chemicals
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Sanshin
- King Industries
- Stairchem
- PMC Group
- Linkwell Rubber Chemicals
- Akzonobel
- Solvay
- Sinopec
