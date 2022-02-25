Spherical Aluminum Oxide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Spherical Aluminum Oxide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Spherical alumina has excellent properties such as corrosion resistance, high temperature resistance, high hardness, high strength, wear resistance, oxidation resistance, good insulation and large surface area. It is widely used in high-tech fields such as metallurgy, chemical industry, electronics, national defense, aerospace and nuclear industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Spherical Aluminum Oxide in global, including the following market information:
- Global Spherical Aluminum Oxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Spherical Aluminum Oxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Spherical Aluminum Oxide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Spherical Aluminum Oxide market was valued at 89 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 174 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1~30?m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Spherical Aluminum Oxide include Showa Denko, Denka, Admatechs, Sumitomo, Sibelco Korea, DONGKUK R&S. CO. LTD., Siddhartha Industries, Bestry-tech and Zibo. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Spherical Aluminum Oxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Spherical Aluminum Oxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Spherical Aluminum Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 1~30?m
- 30~80?m
- 80~100?m
- Other
Global Spherical Aluminum Oxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Spherical Aluminum Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Thermal Interface Material
- Thermal Engineering Plastic
- High Thermal Conductivity Aluminum-based Copper Clad Laminate(AI Base CCL)
- Alumina Ceramic Substrate Surface Coating
- Other
Global Spherical Aluminum Oxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Spherical Aluminum Oxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Spherical Aluminum Oxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Spherical Aluminum Oxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Spherical Aluminum Oxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Spherical Aluminum Oxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Showa Denko
- Denka
- Admatechs
- Sumitomo
- Sibelco Korea
- DONGKUK R&S. CO. LTD.
- Siddhartha Industries
- Bestry-tech
- Zibo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Spherical Aluminum Oxide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Spherical Aluminum Oxide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Spherical Aluminum Oxide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Spherical Aluminum Oxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Spherical Aluminum Oxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Spherical Aluminum Oxide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Spherical Aluminum Oxide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Spherical Aluminum Oxide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Spherical Aluminum Oxide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Spherical Aluminum Oxide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Spherical Aluminum Oxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spherical Aluminum Oxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Spherical Aluminum Oxide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spherical Aluminum Oxide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spherical Aluminum Oxide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spherical Aluminum Oxide Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/