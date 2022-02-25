High Purity Nitric Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High Purity Nitric Acid is a pure aqueous solution of hydrogen chloride. It is a strong volatile acid with pungent odor, toxic, and corrosive. It reacts easily with most metals and metal oxides.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Nitric Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global High Purity Nitric Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Purity Nitric Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five High Purity Nitric Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Purity Nitric Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

67~69% High Purity Nitric Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Nitric Acid include BASF, Oxy Chem, TOAGOSEI, Detrex Chemicals, KMG Electronic Chemicals, Akzo Nobel, PCC Group, Vynova and Dongyue Group Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Purity Nitric Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Nitric Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Purity Nitric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

67~69% High Purity Nitric Acid

Above 69% High Purity Nitric Acid

Global High Purity Nitric Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Purity Nitric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor

Food Ingredient & Supplement

Pharmaceutical

Other

Global High Purity Nitric Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Purity Nitric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Purity Nitric Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Purity Nitric Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Purity Nitric Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies High Purity Nitric Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Oxy Chem

TOAGOSEI

Detrex Chemicals

KMG Electronic Chemicals

Akzo Nobel

PCC Group

Vynova

Dongyue Group Ltd

Jinmao Group

Suhua Group

Sanonda

Siping Haohua Chemical

Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical

Jianghua Microelectronics Materials

Chuandong Chemical

Fisher Scientific

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Purity Nitric Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Purity Nitric Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Purity Nitric Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Purity Nitric Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Purity Nitric Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Purity Nitric Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Purity Nitric Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Purity Nitric Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Purity Nitric Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Purity Nitric Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Purity Nitric Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Nitric Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Nitric Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Nitric Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Purity Nitric Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Nitric Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

