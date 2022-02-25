Marine Rescue Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rescue comprises responsive operations that usually involve the saving of life, or prevention of injury during an incident or dangerous situation.

Tools used might include search and rescue dogs, mounted search and rescue horses, helicopters, the “jaws of life”, and other hydraulic cutting and spreading tools used to extricate individuals from wrecked vehicles. Rescue operations are sometimes supported by special vehicles such as fire department’s or EMS heavy rescue vehicle.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Rescue Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Marine Rescue Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Marine Rescue Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Marine Rescue Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Marine Rescue Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lifeboat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Marine Rescue Equipment include Norsafe, Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, Palfingermarine, Survival Systems, HLB, Fassmer, Vanguard, Hatecke and Jiangsu Jiaoyan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Marine Rescue Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marine Rescue Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Marine Rescue Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lifeboat

Life Jacket

Other

Global Marine Rescue Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Marine Rescue Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cruise Ship

Cargo Ship

Other

Global Marine Rescue Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Marine Rescue Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Marine Rescue Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Marine Rescue Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Marine Rescue Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Marine Rescue Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Norsafe

Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding

Palfingermarine

Survival Systems

HLB

Fassmer

Vanguard

Hatecke

Jiangsu Jiaoyan

DSB Engineering

Nishi-F

ACEBI

Balden Marine

Shigi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Marine Rescue Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Marine Rescue Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Marine Rescue Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Marine Rescue Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Marine Rescue Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Marine Rescue Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Marine Rescue Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Marine Rescue Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Marine Rescue Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Marine Rescue Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Marine Rescue Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Rescue Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Marine Rescue Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Rescue Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Rescue Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Rescue Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

