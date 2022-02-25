PC Gaming Accessories Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PC Gaming accessories are hardware devices, such as mice, keyboards, headsets, surfaces and controllers, used to play games in conjunction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PC Gaming Accessories in global, including the following market information:

Global PC Gaming Accessories Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PC Gaming Accessories Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five PC Gaming Accessories companies in 2021 (%)

The global PC Gaming Accessories market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Headsets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PC Gaming Accessories include Razer, Logitech G(ASTRO), Turtle Beach, Corsair, Sennheiser, Plantronics, SteelSeries, Mad Catz and ROCCAT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PC Gaming Accessories manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PC Gaming Accessories Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PC Gaming Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Headsets

Mice

Keyboards

Surfaces

Controllers

Global PC Gaming Accessories Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PC Gaming Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Distribution Channels

Third-Party Retail Channels

Direct Channels

Global PC Gaming Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PC Gaming Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PC Gaming Accessories revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PC Gaming Accessories revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PC Gaming Accessories sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies PC Gaming Accessories sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Razer

Logitech G(ASTRO)

Turtle Beach

Corsair

Sennheiser

Plantronics

SteelSeries

Mad Catz

ROCCAT

QPAD

Thrustmaster

HyperX

Tt eSPORTS

Cooler Master

ZOWIE

Sharkoon

Trust

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PC Gaming Accessories Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PC Gaming Accessories Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PC Gaming Accessories Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PC Gaming Accessories Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PC Gaming Accessories Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PC Gaming Accessories Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PC Gaming Accessories Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PC Gaming Accessories Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PC Gaming Accessories Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PC Gaming Accessories Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PC Gaming Accessories Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PC Gaming Accessories Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PC Gaming Accessories Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PC Gaming Accessories Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PC Gaming Accessories Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PC Gaming Accessories Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

