Bauxite Refractory Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Bauxite Refractory market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

80.0min (Al2O3(%)) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bauxite Refractory include Saint-Gobain, Allied Mineral Products, Capital Refractories, Refrasil, LKAB Minerals, Rath Group, Mayerton, Refractaria and Spar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bauxite Refractory manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bauxite Refractory Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bauxite Refractory Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

80.0min (Al2O3(%))

85.0min (Al2O3(%))

87.0min (Al2O3(%))

90.0min (Al2O3(%))

Global Bauxite Refractory Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bauxite Refractory Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ladle Working Lining

Tundish Furniture

Delta Sections

Aluminium Melting Furnace

Mineral Processing

Global Bauxite Refractory Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bauxite Refractory Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bauxite Refractory revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bauxite Refractory revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bauxite Refractory sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Bauxite Refractory sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain

Allied Mineral Products

Capital Refractories

Refrasil

LKAB Minerals

Rath Group

Mayerton

Refractaria

Spar

Riverside Refractories

Balaji Refractories

Maruti Refractories

Hazira Refractory

ZhengGuang

Zhengyuan

JiuYuan

DD

Xiaoguan Weijia

