Activated Clay Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Activated Clay market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wet Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Activated Clay include Clariant, Taiko Group, BASF, APL(Amcol,Ashapura Group), Musim Mas, W Clay Industries, Oil-Dri, Amcol(Bensan) and S&B Industrial Minerals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Activated Clay manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Activated Clay Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Activated Clay Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wet Technology
- Dry Technology
- Vapour-phase Technology
- Other
Global Activated Clay Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Activated Clay Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil Refining (Mineral Oils, Animal Oil & Vegetable Oils)
- Water Treatment Systems
- Food Industry
- Medical & Nutraceuticals
- Electronics
- Other
Global Activated Clay Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Activated Clay Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Activated Clay revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Activated Clay revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Activated Clay sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Activated Clay sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Clariant
- Taiko Group
- BASF
- APL(Amcol,Ashapura Group)
- Musim Mas
- W Clay Industries
- Oil-Dri
- Amcol(Bensan)
- S&B Industrial Minerals
- AMC (UK) Limited
- 20 Nano
- U.G.A. Group
- MCC
- PT Tunasinti Bhaktimakmur
- Baiyue
- Tianyu Group
- Guangxi Longan
- Hangzhou Yongsheng
