Activated Clay Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Activated Clay market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wet Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Activated Clay include Clariant, Taiko Group, BASF, APL(Amcol,Ashapura Group), Musim Mas, W Clay Industries, Oil-Dri, Amcol(Bensan) and S&B Industrial Minerals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Activated Clay manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Activated Clay Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Activated Clay Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wet Technology

Dry Technology

Vapour-phase Technology

Other

Global Activated Clay Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Activated Clay Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil Refining (Mineral Oils, Animal Oil & Vegetable Oils)

Water Treatment Systems

Food Industry

Medical & Nutraceuticals

Electronics

Other

Global Activated Clay Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Activated Clay Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Activated Clay revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Activated Clay revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Activated Clay sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Activated Clay sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clariant

Taiko Group

BASF

APL(Amcol,Ashapura Group)

Musim Mas

W Clay Industries

Oil-Dri

Amcol(Bensan)

S&B Industrial Minerals

AMC (UK) Limited

20 Nano

U.G.A. Group

MCC

PT Tunasinti Bhaktimakmur

Baiyue

Tianyu Group

Guangxi Longan

Hangzhou Yongsheng

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Activated Clay Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Activated Clay Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Activated Clay Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Activated Clay Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Activated Clay Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Activated Clay Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Activated Clay Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Activated Clay Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Activated Clay Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Activated Clay Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Activated Clay Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Activated Clay Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Activated Clay Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Activated Clay Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Activated Clay Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Activated Clay Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Activated Clay Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Wet Technology

