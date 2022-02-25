Pet Apparel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Pet Apparel include apparel (coats, jackets and sweaters), boots, shoes, socks, shirts, tank tops, costumes, dresses, life jackets & swimsuits and so on.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Apparel in global, including the following market information:
Global Pet Apparel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pet Apparel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pet Apparel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pet Apparel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pet Apparel include Hurtta, Weatherbeeta, Ruffwear, Canine Styles, Mungo & Maud, LAZYBONEZZ, RC Pet Products, Ultra Paws and Muttluks, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pet Apparel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pet Apparel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pet Apparel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polyester
- Cotton
- Nylon
- Wool
- Others
Global Pet Apparel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pet Apparel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Dogs
- Cats
- Other
Global Pet Apparel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pet Apparel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pet Apparel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pet Apparel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pet Apparel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Pet Apparel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hurtta
- Weatherbeeta
- Ruffwear
- Canine Styles
- Mungo & Maud
- LAZYBONEZZ
- RC Pet Products
- Ultra Paws
- Muttluks
- Walkabout Harnesses
- Kurgo
- fabdog
- Ralph Lauren Pets
- Ruby Rufus
- Moshiqa
- Foggy Mountain Dog Coats
- Chilly Dogs
- Equafleece
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pet Apparel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pet Apparel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pet Apparel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pet Apparel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pet Apparel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pet Apparel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pet Apparel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pet Apparel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pet Apparel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pet Apparel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pet Apparel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet Apparel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pet Apparel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Apparel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet Apparel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Apparel Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pet Apparel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Polyester
4.1.3 Cotton
4.1.4 Nylon
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Rain Apparel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Ski Apparel Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Children’s Apparel Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027
2022-2027 Global and Regional Ski Apparel (Ski Clothing) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version