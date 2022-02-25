Pet Apparel include apparel (coats, jackets and sweaters), boots, shoes, socks, shirts, tank tops, costumes, dresses, life jackets & swimsuits and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Apparel in global, including the following market information:

Global Pet Apparel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pet Apparel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pet Apparel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pet Apparel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pet Apparel include Hurtta, Weatherbeeta, Ruffwear, Canine Styles, Mungo & Maud, LAZYBONEZZ, RC Pet Products, Ultra Paws and Muttluks, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pet Apparel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pet Apparel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pet Apparel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester

Cotton

Nylon

Wool

Others

Global Pet Apparel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pet Apparel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dogs

Cats

Other

Global Pet Apparel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pet Apparel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pet Apparel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pet Apparel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pet Apparel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pet Apparel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hurtta

Weatherbeeta

Ruffwear

Canine Styles

Mungo & Maud

LAZYBONEZZ

RC Pet Products

Ultra Paws

Muttluks

Walkabout Harnesses

Kurgo

fabdog

Ralph Lauren Pets

Ruby Rufus

Moshiqa

Foggy Mountain Dog Coats

Chilly Dogs

Equafleece

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pet Apparel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pet Apparel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pet Apparel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pet Apparel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pet Apparel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pet Apparel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pet Apparel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pet Apparel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pet Apparel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pet Apparel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pet Apparel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet Apparel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pet Apparel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Apparel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet Apparel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Apparel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Pet Apparel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Polyester

4.1.3 Cotton

4.1.4 Nylon

