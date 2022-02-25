Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pesticide Chlorpyrifos include Dow AgroSciences, Gharda, Cheminova, Nanjing Red Sun, Hubei Sanonda, Shandong Tiancheng Biotechnology, Zhejiang XinNong Chemical, Nantong Jinnuo Chemical and Jiangsu Baoling Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pesticide Chlorpyrifos manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 99%

Purity 98%

Other

Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural

Residential

Commercial

Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pesticide Chlorpyrifos revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pesticide Chlorpyrifos revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pesticide Chlorpyrifos sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Pesticide Chlorpyrifos sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow AgroSciences

Gharda

Cheminova

Nanjing Red Sun

Hubei Sanonda

Shandong Tiancheng Biotechnology

Zhejiang XinNong Chemical

Nantong Jinnuo Chemical

Jiangsu Baoling Chemical

Shandong Huayang Technology

Shanxi Sanwei Fenghai Chemical

ZheJiang YongNong Chem

Anhui Fengle Agrochemical

Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry

Zhejiang Wynca Group

Fengshan Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

