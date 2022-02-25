Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pesticide Chlorpyrifos include Dow AgroSciences, Gharda, Cheminova, Nanjing Red Sun, Hubei Sanonda, Shandong Tiancheng Biotechnology, Zhejiang XinNong Chemical, Nantong Jinnuo Chemical and Jiangsu Baoling Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pesticide Chlorpyrifos manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Purity 99%
- Purity 98%
- Other
Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agricultural
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pesticide Chlorpyrifos revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pesticide Chlorpyrifos revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pesticide Chlorpyrifos sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Pesticide Chlorpyrifos sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dow AgroSciences
- Gharda
- Cheminova
- Nanjing Red Sun
- Hubei Sanonda
- Shandong Tiancheng Biotechnology
- Zhejiang XinNong Chemical
- Nantong Jinnuo Chemical
- Jiangsu Baoling Chemical
- Shandong Huayang Technology
- Shanxi Sanwei Fenghai Chemical
- ZheJiang YongNong Chem
- Anhui Fengle Agrochemical
- Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry
- Zhejiang Wynca Group
- Fengshan Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/