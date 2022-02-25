Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Anhydrous Ferric Chloride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chemically Pure Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anhydrous Ferric Chloride include BASF, PVS Chemicals, Numet Chemicals, National Biochemicals, Khushi Chemical, Sukha chemical, QINGDAO HAIJING CHEMICAL, Xi’An Lanzhiguang and Quzhou Menjie Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anhydrous Ferric Chloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Chemically Pure
- Analytical Reagent
- Guaranteed Reagent
- Other
Global Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electronics
- Water Treatment
- Industrial
- Research
- Other
Global Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Anhydrous Ferric Chloride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Anhydrous Ferric Chloride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Anhydrous Ferric Chloride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Anhydrous Ferric Chloride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- PVS Chemicals
- Numet Chemicals
- National Biochemicals
- Khushi Chemical
- Sukha chemical
- QINGDAO HAIJING CHEMICAL
- Xi’An Lanzhiguang
- Quzhou Menjie Chemicals
- Anhui Dongfeng Chemical
- Jinan Runyuan
- Tianjin Xinze
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anhydrous Ferric Chloride Companies
