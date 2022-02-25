Location system is one of many techniques for detecting the current geographic location of a target, possibly from the vehicle to the manufacturing plant. The use of RTLS products for more and more industries, including supply chain management (SCM), health care, military, retail, entertainment and postal and courier services.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Precision Locating System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Precision Locating System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Precision Locating System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

RFID Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Precision Locating System include Stanley Healthcare, Ekahau, Zebra Technologies, CenTrak, IBM, Intelleflex, Awarepoint Corporation, Versus Technology and TeleTracking, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Precision Locating System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Precision Locating System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Precision Locating System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

RFID

Wi-Fi

Ultrasound

Infrared

ZigBee

Ultra-Wide Band(UWB)

Others(GPS, Bluetooth & Combined)

Global Precision Locating System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Precision Locating System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Industrial Manufacturing

Process Industries

Government and Defense

Retail

Education

Others

Global Precision Locating System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Precision Locating System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Precision Locating System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Precision Locating System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stanley Healthcare

Ekahau

Zebra Technologies

CenTrak

IBM

Intelleflex

Awarepoint Corporation

Versus Technology

TeleTracking

Ubisense Group

Savi Technology

Identec Solutions

AiRISTA

Sonitor Technologies

Elpas

Axcess International

Essensium

GE Healthcare

TimeDomain

BeSpoon

Intelligent Insites

Mojix

PINC Solutions

Plus Location Systems

Radianse

RF Technologies

ThingMagic

Locaris

SCHMIDT

KINGDOES

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Precision Locating System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Precision Locating System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Precision Locating System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Precision Locating System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Precision Locating System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Precision Locating System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Precision Locating System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Precision Locating System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Precision Locating System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Precision Locating System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precision Locating System Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Precision Locating System Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precision Locating System Companies

