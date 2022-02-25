Suction Cups Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Suction cups are used to grip and move workpieces in a plant or on a robot. A suction cup does not attach itself to the surface of a workpiece. Instead, the ambient air pressure (atmospheric pressure) presses the suction cup against the workpiece as soon as the ambient pressure is greater than the pressure between the suction cup and the workpiece.

This pressure difference is achieved by connecting the suction cup to a vacuum generator, which evacuates the air from the space between the cup and the workpiece. If the suction cup is in contact with the surface of the workpiece, no air can enter it from the sides and a vacuum is generated.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Suction Cups in global, including the following market information:

Global Suction Cups Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Suction Cups Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Suction Cups companies in 2021 (%)

The global Suction Cups market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Suction Cups include SMC Corporation, Schmalz, Aventics, PISCO, Piab, Festo, DESTACO(Dover), Myotoku and VMECA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Suction Cups manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Suction Cups Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Suction Cups Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal

Paper

Glass

Wood

Plastics

Composite

Others

Global Suction Cups Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Suction Cups Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Home

Others

Global Suction Cups Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Suction Cups Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Suction Cups revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Suction Cups revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Suction Cups sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Suction Cups sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SMC Corporation

Schmalz

Aventics

PISCO

Piab

Festo

DESTACO(Dover)

Myotoku

VMECA

ANVER

FIPA

Coval

VUOTOTECNICA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Suction Cups Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Suction Cups Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Suction Cups Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Suction Cups Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Suction Cups Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Suction Cups Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Suction Cups Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Suction Cups Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Suction Cups Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Suction Cups Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Suction Cups Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Suction Cups Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Suction Cups Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Suction Cups Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Suction Cups Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Suction Cups Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Suction Cups Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Metal

4.1.3 Paper

4.1.4 Glass

