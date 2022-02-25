February 25, 2022

1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Purity: 97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) include Musks & Fragrance, Extrasynthese, Parchem, Finetech Industry limited., Polarome International Inc., Hangzhou J&H Chemical Co., Ltd, Penta Manufacturing Co., DSHare Pharmaceutical and Symrise GmbH & Co. KG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

 

We surveyed the 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Purity: 97%
  • Purity:Above 98%
  • Purity: 99%
  • Other

Global 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Food Ingredient
  • Flavor
  • Pharmaceutical

Global 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Musks & Fragrance
  • Extrasynthese
  • Parchem
  • Finetech Industry limited.
  • Polarome International Inc.
  • Hangzhou J&H Chemical Co., Ltd
  • Penta Manufacturing Co.
  • DSHare Pharmaceutical
  • Symrise GmbH & Co. KG
  • Chengdu Herbpurify CO.,LTD
  • Jiangxi Baicao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
  • Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils, Inc.
  • HangZhou Peak Chemical Co.,Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,8-Cineole (CAS 470-82-6) Companies

