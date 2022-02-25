L-Theanine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global L-Theanine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tea Extracts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of L-Theanine include Taiyo Kagaku, Blue California, Infre, ZheJiang TianRui Chemical, Qu Zhou Joy Chemical, Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid, Hongya Yaxing Biotechnology, FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals and Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the L-Theanine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global L-Theanine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global L-Theanine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tea Extracts

Chemical Synthesis

Microbial Fermentation

Global L-Theanine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global L-Theanine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Health Care Product

Pharmaceutical Industry

Global L-Theanine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global L-Theanine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies L-Theanine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies L-Theanine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies L-Theanine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies L-Theanine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Taiyo Kagaku

Blue California

Infre

ZheJiang TianRui Chemical

Qu Zhou Joy Chemical

Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid

Hongya Yaxing Biotechnology

FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals

Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech

Wuxi Southern Yangtze University Biotech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 L-Theanine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global L-Theanine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global L-Theanine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global L-Theanine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global L-Theanine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global L-Theanine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top L-Theanine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global L-Theanine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global L-Theanine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global L-Theanine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global L-Theanine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 L-Theanine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers L-Theanine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 L-Theanine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 L-Theanine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 L-Theanine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global L-Theanine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Tea Extracts

4.1.3 Chemical Synthesis

4.1.4 Microbial Fermentation

