Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A tailgate system is a device that aids the opening and closing a car’s tailgate or boot lid automatically. The tailgate can be opened and closed by pressing a button in the dashboard, using a remote controller, or through gestures, which are tracked by sensors placed beneath the rear bumper. The system consists of mechatronic components that are enclosed in a power assembly comprising electric latches, component carriers, and closures for opening and closing of the tailgate.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fully Automatic Hands-Free Liftgate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate include Brose, Huf, Magna, HI-LEX, Aisin and STRATTEC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fully Automatic Hands-Free Liftgate
- Semi-automatic Hands-Free Liftgate
Global Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- SUV
- Sedan
- Other
Global Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Brose
- Huf
- Magna
- HI-LEX
- Aisin
- STRATTEC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Hands-Free Liftgate Players in Global Market
