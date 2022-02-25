Glass Beads for Road Marking Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glass Beads for Road Marking Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Glass Beads for Road Marking market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Grade: 150-850H Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glass Beads for Road Marking include Weissker, Futong Industry, Indo Glass Beads, Xinxiang Best Glass Products and Blastrite, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glass Beads for Road Marking manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass Beads for Road Marking Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Glass Beads for Road Marking Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Grade: 150-850H
- Grade: 150-850SP
- Grade: 250-1200SP
- Other
Global Glass Beads for Road Marking Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Glass Beads for Road Marking Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Traffic Paint
- Road Marking
- Other
Global Glass Beads for Road Marking Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Glass Beads for Road Marking Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Glass Beads for Road Marking revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Glass Beads for Road Marking revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Glass Beads for Road Marking sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Glass Beads for Road Marking sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Weissker
- Futong Industry
- Indo Glass Beads
- Xinxiang Best Glass Products
- Blastrite
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass Beads for Road Marking Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass Beads for Road Marking Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass Beads for Road Marking Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass Beads for Road Marking Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glass Beads for Road Marking Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glass Beads for Road Marking Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass Beads for Road Marking Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass Beads for Road Marking Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass Beads for Road Marking Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass Beads for Road Marking Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass Beads for Road Marking Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Beads for Road Marking Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Beads for Road Marking Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Beads for Road Marking Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Beads for Road Marking Companies
