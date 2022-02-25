LF Refined Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

LF Refined Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global LF Refined Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ingot Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of LF Refined Steel include ArcelorMittal, China Baowu Group, HBIS Group, NSSMC Group, POSCO, Shagang Group, Ansteel Group, JFE Steel Corporation and Shougang Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the LF Refined Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global LF Refined Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global LF Refined Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ingot
- Casting Products
Global LF Refined Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global LF Refined Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial
- Aerospace & Defence
- Municipal Infrastructure
- Others
Global LF Refined Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global LF Refined Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies LF Refined Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies LF Refined Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies LF Refined Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies LF Refined Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ArcelorMittal
- China Baowu Group
- HBIS Group
- NSSMC Group
- POSCO
- Shagang Group
- Ansteel Group
- JFE Steel Corporation
- Shougang Group
- Tata Steel Group
- Shandong Steel Group
- Nucor Corporation
- Hyundai Steel Company
- Maanshan Steel
- thyssenkrupp
