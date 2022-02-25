Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Intranasal drug delivery system is a medical device used for the administration of drugs for the treatment of local diseases in the nose and paranasal sinus such as allergic and non-allergic rhinitis and sinusitis. Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices are medical devices used for drug delivery through noses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices market was valued at 1176.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2369.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Multidose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices include BD, AptarGroup, 3M, Teleflex, HT Presspart and Bespak, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Multidose

Uni/bidose

Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Use

Hospital Use

Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BD

AptarGroup

3M

Teleflex

HT Presspart

Bespak

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Players in Global Market

