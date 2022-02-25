Collar Sockets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Collar Sockets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stainless Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Collar Sockets include Arthur Flury AG, Galland, Wabtec Corporation, Singhal Iron Foundry, Ozenray, US Air Tool Company (USATCO) and Omega Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Collar Sockets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Collar Sockets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Collar Sockets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stainless Steel

CuNiSi

Other

Global Collar Sockets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Collar Sockets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Railway

Mines

Other

Global Collar Sockets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Collar Sockets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Collar Sockets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Collar Sockets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Collar Sockets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Collar Sockets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arthur Flury AG

Galland

Wabtec Corporation

Singhal Iron Foundry

Ozenray

US Air Tool Company (USATCO)

Omega Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Collar Sockets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Collar Sockets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Collar Sockets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Collar Sockets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Collar Sockets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Collar Sockets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Collar Sockets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Collar Sockets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Collar Sockets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Collar Sockets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Collar Sockets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Collar Sockets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Collar Sockets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Collar Sockets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Collar Sockets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Collar Sockets Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Collar Sockets Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Stainless Steel

