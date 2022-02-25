Rubber Chemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rubber chemicals are chemicals used in the production, processing and transportation of rubber, including Accelerator, Vulcanizing Agent, Activator, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rubber Chemicals in global, including the following market information:

Global Rubber Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rubber Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Rubber Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rubber Chemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Accelerator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rubber Chemicals include Akrochem Corporation, Chemours, Lanxess, Eastman, Agrofert, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Arkema, Kemai Chemical and Sunsine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rubber Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rubber Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Rubber Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Accelerator

Vulcanizing Agent

Activator

Other

Global Rubber Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Rubber Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Other

Global Rubber Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Rubber Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rubber Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rubber Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rubber Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Rubber Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akrochem Corporation

Chemours

Lanxess

Eastman

Agrofert

KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL

Arkema

Kemai Chemical

Sunsine

Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical

Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology

Puyang Willing Chemicals

Sumitomo Chemical

Sanshin

King Industries

Stairchem

PMC Group

Linkwell Rubber Chemicals

Akzonobel

Solvay

Sinopec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rubber Chemicals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rubber Chemicals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rubber Chemicals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rubber Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rubber Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rubber Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rubber Chemicals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rubber Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rubber Chemicals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rubber Chemicals Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rubber Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rubber Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rubber Chemicals Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rubber Chemicals Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rubber Chemicals Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rubber Chemicals Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Rubber Chemicals Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

