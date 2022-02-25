February 25, 2022

Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

PEG-300 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG include Dow Chemical, NKNK, HPC, BASF, Shell, Oucc, Pacc, SIC-Processing and Liaoning Oxiranchem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

 

We surveyed the Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • PEG-300
  • PEG-400
  • Other

Global Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Semiconductor
  • Solar Wafer
  • Crystal
  • Other Application

Global Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Dow Chemical
  • NKNK
  • HPC
  • BASF
  • Shell
  • Oucc
  • Pacc
  • SIC-Processing
  • Liaoning Oxiranchem
  • Liaoning Kelongchem
  • Yixing Zhuoyuechem
  • Prtchina

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Wafer Cutting Fluid PEG Players in Global Market

