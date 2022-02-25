Silicon Electrical Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silicon Electrical Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Silicon Electrical Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oriented Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silicon Electrical Steel include AK Steel, Steel Dynamics, JFE Steel, Waelzholz, Thyssen Krupp, Tata Steel, Nippon Steel Corporation, Aperam and POSCO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silicon Electrical Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silicon Electrical Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silicon Electrical Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Oriented Type
- Non-oriented Type
Global Silicon Electrical Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silicon Electrical Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Transformer
- Power Generator
- Electric Motor
- Other
Global Silicon Electrical Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silicon Electrical Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Silicon Electrical Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Silicon Electrical Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Silicon Electrical Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Silicon Electrical Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AK Steel
- Steel Dynamics
- JFE Steel
- Waelzholz
- Thyssen Krupp
- Tata Steel
- Nippon Steel Corporation
- Aperam
- POSCO
- Ansteel
- APERAM
- ArcelorMittal
- ATI
- Baowu
- Benxi Steel
- CSC
- Masteel
- NLMK
- Nucor
- Shougang Group
- Stalprodukt S.A.
- TISCO
- Voestalpine
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silicon Electrical Steel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silicon Electrical Steel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silicon Electrical Steel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silicon Electrical Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silicon Electrical Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silicon Electrical Steel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silicon Electrical Steel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silicon Electrical Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silicon Electrical Steel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silicon Electrical Steel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silicon Electrical Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Electrical Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicon Electrical Steel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Electrical Steel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicon Electrical Steel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Electrical Steel Companies
