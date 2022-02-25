Silicon Electrical Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Silicon Electrical Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oriented Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silicon Electrical Steel include AK Steel, Steel Dynamics, JFE Steel, Waelzholz, Thyssen Krupp, Tata Steel, Nippon Steel Corporation, Aperam and POSCO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silicon Electrical Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicon Electrical Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silicon Electrical Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oriented Type

Non-oriented Type

Global Silicon Electrical Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silicon Electrical Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transformer

Power Generator

Electric Motor

Other

Global Silicon Electrical Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silicon Electrical Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silicon Electrical Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silicon Electrical Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silicon Electrical Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Silicon Electrical Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AK Steel

Steel Dynamics

JFE Steel

Waelzholz

Thyssen Krupp

Tata Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation

Aperam

POSCO

Ansteel

APERAM

ArcelorMittal

ATI

Baowu

Benxi Steel

CSC

Masteel

NLMK

Nucor

Shougang Group

Stalprodukt S.A.

TISCO

Voestalpine

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicon Electrical Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silicon Electrical Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silicon Electrical Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silicon Electrical Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silicon Electrical Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silicon Electrical Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silicon Electrical Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silicon Electrical Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silicon Electrical Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silicon Electrical Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silicon Electrical Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Electrical Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicon Electrical Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Electrical Steel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicon Electrical Steel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Electrical Steel Companies

