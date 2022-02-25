Tie-downs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tie-downs (also called ratchet straps, lashing straps or tie downs) are fasteners used to hold down cargo or equipment during transport. Tie down straps are essentially webbing that is outfitted with tie down hardware. This hardware allows the tie down strap to attach to the area surrounding the cargo or equipment, loop over the cargo or equipment, and/or attach to the cargo or equipment. It usually also includes a method of tensioning the strap, such as a ratchet.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tie-downs in global, including the following market information:

Global Tie-downs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tie-downs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Tie-downs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tie-downs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cam Straps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tie-downs include Keeper, Horizon Global Corporation, Everest, Nite lze, Snap-Loc, Erickson Manufacturing Ltd., Ancra International, ShockStrap and TAURUS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tie-downs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tie-downs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Tie-downs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cam Straps

Over-center Lever Cam Style Straps

Ratchet Straps

Global Tie-downs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Tie-downs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aircraft Transportation

Land Transportation

Individual and Other Applications

Global Tie-downs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Tie-downs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tie-downs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tie-downs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tie-downs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Tie-downs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Keeper

Horizon Global Corporation

Everest

Nite lze

Snap-Loc

Erickson Manufacturing Ltd.

Ancra International

ShockStrap

TAURUS

Winston Products

CERTEX USA

Quickloader

Dolezych

Cargo Tie-Down Specialty

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tie-downs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tie-downs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tie-downs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tie-downs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tie-downs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tie-downs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tie-downs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tie-downs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tie-downs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tie-downs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tie-downs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tie-downs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tie-downs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tie-downs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tie-downs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tie-downs Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Tie-downs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Cam Straps

4.1.3 Over-center Lever Cam Style Straps

4.1.4 Ratchet Straps

