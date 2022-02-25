Trolley Luggage Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Trolley Luggage Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Baggage or luggage consists of bags, cases, and containers which hold a traveller’s articles while the traveler is in transit.
The modern traveller can be expected to have packages containing clothing, toiletries, small possessions, trip necessities, and on the return-trip, souvenirs. For some people, luggage and the style thereof is representative of the owner’s wealth.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Trolley Luggage in global, including the following market information:
Global Trolley Luggage Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Trolley Luggage Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Trolley Luggage companies in 2021 (%)
The global Trolley Luggage market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General Trolley Bags Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Trolley Luggage include Samsonite India, VIP Industries Limited, Safari, Delsey, Briggs and Riley, Rimowa, VF Corporation(Eagle Creek and Eastpak), Travelpro and Tommy Hilfiger and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Trolley Luggage manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Trolley Luggage Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Trolley Luggage Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- General Trolley Bags
- Hard Luggage Trolley Bags
Global Trolley Luggage Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Trolley Luggage Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Casual Luggage Bag
- Travel Luggage Bag
- Business Luggage Bag
Global Trolley Luggage Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Trolley Luggage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Trolley Luggage revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Trolley Luggage revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Trolley Luggage sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Trolley Luggage sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Samsonite India
- VIP Industries Limited
- Safari
- Delsey
- Briggs and Riley
- Rimowa
- VF Corporation(Eagle Creek and Eastpak)
- Travelpro
- Tommy Hilfiger
- Victorinox
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Trolley Luggage Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Trolley Luggage Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Trolley Luggage Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Trolley Luggage Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Trolley Luggage Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Trolley Luggage Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Trolley Luggage Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Trolley Luggage Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Trolley Luggage Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Trolley Luggage Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Trolley Luggage Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Trolley Luggage Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Trolley Luggage Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Trolley Luggage Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Trolley Luggage Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Trolley Luggage Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Trolley Luggage Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
United States Luggage Trolley Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Global Trolley Luggage Bag Market Outlook 2022
Global and United States Luggage Trolley Market Insights, Forecast to 2027