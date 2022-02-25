Utility Submeter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Utility Submeter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric, water, gas, heat energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. It enables two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, it can gather data for remote reporting.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The leading global players include Landis+Gyr (based in Switzerland but owned by Toshiba Corp. of Japan), GE Digital Energy (United States), Itron (United States), Aclara (United States), Honeywell (Elster Group and E-Mon), Sensus (United States) and Holley Metering (China).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Utility Submeter in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-utility-submeter-2022-2028-511

Global Utility Submeter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Utility Submeter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Utility Submeter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Utility Submeter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Current Transformer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Utility Submeter include Landis+Gyr, Itron, GE Digital Energy, Siemens, Kamstrup, Sensus, Elster Group, Silver Spring Networks and Aclara, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Utility Submeter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Utility Submeter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Utility Submeter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Current Transformer

Rogowski Coil

Other

Global Utility Submeter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Utility Submeter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Utility Submeter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Utility Submeter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Utility Submeter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Utility Submeter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Utility Submeter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Utility Submeter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Landis+Gyr

Itron

GE Digital Energy

Siemens

Kamstrup

Sensus

Elster Group

Silver Spring Networks

Aclara

Sagemcom

Leviton

Echelon

Nuri Telecom

E-Mon

Sanxing

Linyang Electronics

Wasion Group

Haixing Electrical

Techrise Electronics

Chintim Instruments

XJ Measurement & Control Meter

Clou Electronics

HND Electronics

Longi

Hengye Electronics

Holley Metering

Wellsun Electric Meter

Sunrise

Xiou International Group

Pax Electronic Technlogy

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-utility-submeter-2022-2028-511

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Utility Submeter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Utility Submeter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Utility Submeter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Utility Submeter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Utility Submeter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Utility Submeter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Utility Submeter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Utility Submeter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Utility Submeter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Utility Submeter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Utility Submeter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Utility Submeter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Utility Submeter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Utility Submeter Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Utility Submeter Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Utility Submeter Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Utility Submeter Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Utility Submeter Sales Market Report 2021

Global Utility Submeter Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

Global Utility Submeter Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

Global Utility Submeter Market Research Report 2021