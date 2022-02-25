Automotive Testing Instrument Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Testing Equipment is very important in the development and production of vehicles. To make sure cars live up to the consumers’ standards, automotive manufacturers test their cars in certain environment. The idea behind car testing is that it allows manufacturers to work out all the kinks and potential problems of a model before it goes into full production.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Testing Instrument in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Testing Instrument Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Testing Instrument Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Automotive Testing Instrument companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Testing Instrument market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chassis Dynamometer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Testing Instrument include HORIBA, Bosch, Siemens, AVL List, ABB, Meidensha, ACTIA and MTS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Testing Instrument manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Testing Instrument Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Automotive Testing Instrument Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chassis Dynamometer

Engine Dynamometer

Vehicle Emission Test System

Wheel Alignment Tester

Global Automotive Testing Instrument Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Automotive Testing Instrument Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEM

Aftermarket

Others

Global Automotive Testing Instrument Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Automotive Testing Instrument Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Testing Instrument revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Testing Instrument revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Testing Instrument sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Automotive Testing Instrument sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

HORIBA

Bosch

Siemens

AVL List

ABB

Meidensha

ACTIA

MTS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Testing Instrument Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Testing Instrument Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Testing Instrument Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Testing Instrument Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Testing Instrument Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Testing Instrument Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Testing Instrument Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Testing Instrument Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Testing Instrument Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Testing Instrument Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Testing Instrument Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Testing Instrument Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Testing Instrument Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Testing Instrument Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Testing Instrument Companies

