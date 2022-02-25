Dog Grooming Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dog grooming refers to using of beauty products and trimming techniques and dyeing to increase the beauty of pets, to hide the shortcomings of dog and add beauty.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dog Grooming Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Dog Grooming Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dog Grooming Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bathing & Brushing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dog Grooming Services include Spectrum Brands, Hartz, Central Garden & Pet Company, Jarden Consumer Solutions, Wahl Clipper Corporation, andis, Geib Buttercut, PetEdge and Rolf C. Hagen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dog Grooming Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dog Grooming Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dog Grooming Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bathing & Brushing

Hair Removal

Nail Trimming

Others

Global Dog Grooming Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dog Grooming Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home-Based Application

Commercial Application

Global Dog Grooming Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Dog Grooming Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dog Grooming Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dog Grooming Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Spectrum Brands

Hartz

Central Garden & Pet Company

Jarden Consumer Solutions

Wahl Clipper Corporation

andis

Geib Buttercut

PetEdge

Rolf C. Hagen

Petmate

Coastal Pet Products

Millers Forge

Chris Christensen Systems

Bio-Groom

TropiClean

Lambert Kay

Davis

Earthbath

Synergy Labs

Pet Champion

Miracle Care

Cardinal Laboratories

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dog Grooming Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dog Grooming Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dog Grooming Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dog Grooming Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dog Grooming Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dog Grooming Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dog Grooming Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dog Grooming Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Dog Grooming Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Dog Grooming Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dog Grooming Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dog Grooming Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dog Grooming Services Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

